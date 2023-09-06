Design Recipes: Tips to transition decor from summer to fall By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service (TNS) Sep 6, 2023 Sep 6, 2023 Updated 22 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The transition from summer to fall signals not only a big change in temperature and seasons, but for some, a change of decor.Looking for ways to transition your home from summer to fall?Here are our top 10 transition tips:1. Swap brighter colors for those that are warm and more muted.2. Bring in natural elements such as greenery and branches.3. Refresh portable design elements such as slipcovers, throws and toss pillows.4. Integrate earth tones such as oranges, reds and browns.5. Embrace foundation neutrals such taupe, black and brown.6. Invigorate your interior space with elements with accessories or accents you love.7. Incorporate relaxing elements such as fragrance through candles and diffusers.8. Bring in cozy elements like chunky blankets, textiles or area rugs.9. Add a surprise element of color such as a new piece of artwork.10. Infuse organic elements such as wood and succulents. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Design Recipes: Tips to transition decor from summer to fall {{title}} Most Popular What to know before investing in a standby home generator Home insurers cut natural disasters from policies as climate risks grow Surge in people backing changes in zoning to build more housing Share your view with New Hampshire. What's your opinion? Submit a Letter to the Editor Letters may be up to 250 words. Longer opinions can be sent to opinion@unionleader.com. Request News Coverage