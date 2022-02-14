The COVID-19 pandemic slowed the construction of new homes in the Granite State when the need continues to be great.
The housing supply across the state increased by an estimated 4,446 units in 2020, which is 37 fewer than the year before, according to a report released by the Department of Business and Economic Affairs.
This marks the first dip since 2013. Construction slowly started to rise after the 2008 housing crisis.
The number of building permits peaked at more than 9,000 building permits in 2004, according to the report.
“While the number of housing units permitted by municipalities in 2020 was in line with the number of units permitted in recent years, it falls short of what is needed to meet the demand of New Hampshire’s workforce and to continue our state’s economic growth,” the report reads.
The decrease in permits comes as more people are moving to the state and the housing market remains hot. New Hampshire saw a population growth of 5,500 between July 2019 and July 2020, according to the U.S. Census.
“I would pin it on COVID,” said Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the Department of Business and Economic Affairs. Many construction projects came to a complete halt because of the pandemic or struggled with labor or supply chain issues, he said.
“A number of contractors had said they were going to hold on and wait and see if the prices of lumber and steel adjusted,” he said.
The state had a total of 638,354 units as of April 1, 2020.
The report says permits are typically valid for one year and don’t always mean the unit was built.
The state Council on Housing Stability established a goal of producing 13,500 new housing units by 2024, which will require permitting a minimum of 4,500 units per year, according to the report.
New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority says there is a need of between 20,000 and 30,000 housing units to meet current housing demand.
Single- vs. multi-family
The highest number of new single-family homes — 742 — was reported in Rockingham County, while the highest number of multi-family units — 414 — was in Hillsborough County.
Single-family homes comprised 59.2% of permits issued statewide in 2020, up from 50.4%, according to the report.
Milford saw the most single-family growth with 115 permits, a 3.26% increase of its single-family housing stock.
“Communities are making a lot of decisions about what kind of housing they want,” Caswell said.
The number of multi-family permits issued decreased by 486 compared to 2019.
Lebanon had 345 multi-family permits.
Joshua Reap, president and CEO of Associated Builders and Contractors New Hampshire/Vermont Chapter, said there’s been a backlog for a lot of building projects.
“We are still lagging a little bit from COVID and a lot of it relates to multi-family construction,” he said. “I do know more is in the pipeline.”
A significant amount of multi-family housing is planned in Manchester, including 240 units in the Gaslight District off Elm Street, where multiple commercial buildings are being converted into apartments.
“It still doesn’t seem like enough,” Reap said.
Many towns and cities need to have conversations on smart growth and how to become more dense without damaging the fabric of a community.
Some towns and cities are recognizing the need for more single-family homes and working to revise zoning regulations, said Reap, who also serves on the Council on Housing Stability.
Affordable housing
Communities across the state continue to grapple with affordable housing.
Last week, Portsmouth appointed a Land Use Committee, which will review zoning and policies “surrounding housing and development to encourage sustainable, diverse and affordable development.”
The committee was proposed by City Councilor Beth Moreau. The committee will likely work on short-term and long-term solutions.
“I think we need to take a look at everything that we’ve been talking about over the last year,” she said during the council meeting on Feb. 7. “I think we need to take a look at city-owned properties.”
Mayor Deaglan McEachern said “it’s probably time” to look into the city’s zoning.
“Portsmouth has changed certainly before COVID, but after COVID I think it is going to change dramatically more in the coming years as work-from-home becomes more of a feature and not a bug,” he said at the meeting.
Caswell said the state is working with the regional planning commissions to update housing need assessments.
“It is a fairly consistent number with the last few years,” he said of the data. “We know that in order to accommodate the population and the continued need for workforce and people in our community we need to continue to find solutions.”