A California company hopes to expand its plans to bring more affordable apartments to downtown Manchester.

In April, Lincoln Avenue Capital, based in Santa Monica, received variances from the Zoning Board of Adjustment in April to tear down the old police station at 351 Chestnut St. and construct a five-story building with up to 110 units and a parking garage. Another four-story building with up to 50 units will be built across Merrimack Street in an underused parking lot.