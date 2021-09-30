A Boston-based developer has filed plans to build a 305-unit apartment complex on an undeveloped 38-acre parcel in the northern part of the Wellington Hill neighborhood in Manchester’s northeast corner.
The plans, filed by developer Torrington Properties with the city Planning and Community Development Department dated Sept. 28, call for three buildings at the site, located north of Radburn Street and north and east of Fox Hollow Way.
The buildings would contain 305 one- and two-bedroom apartment units with amenities like a swimming pool, clubhouse, walking trails and bike paths. The plan includes 615 parking spaces.
“The project is designed in response to the need for more housing in New Hampshire and is consistent with the live, work and play goals of urban centers,” says paperwork filed at City Hall.
The parcel consists of three properties owned separately by the city, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Manchester and the Kirk Group.
Over the summer, city aldermen attached as a condition of the sale of its property a stipulation that a second way in and out of the neighborhood be part of any site plan.
As of now, the only way to access the parcel is via Edward J. Roy Drive.
Before filing the plans, representatives of Torrington Properties met with city staff and Ward 2 Alderman Will Stewart and held a neighborhood meeting, where issues like workforce housing, public road connections and roadway improvements were raised.
“The applicant is considering the requests for workforce housing and is committed to develop the access road connecting Wellington Hill to Smyth Road extension as a Class V public highway,” the filing says.
Stewart said Thursday he hopes the development will help address the city’s “historically low rental vacancy rates,” while at the same time not exacerbate safety and traffic issues facing the Wellington Hill neighborhood.
“At present, there is only one way in and one way out of the entire neighborhood, which is home to more than 1,000 residences and a Dartmouth-Hitchcock clinic that’s recently doubled in size,” Stewart said. “On top of this, an ill-conceived gas station on Edward J. Roy Drive, near the intersection of Wellington Road, is likely to soon be added to the mix.
“I appreciate that the plan submitted by Torrington Properties includes a second means of egress for the neighborhood, to be used not just by neighborhood residents, but, critically, by emergency vehicles. Not having a second means of neighborhood egress is a deal-breaker for me.”
Stewart said he also hopes the developer will address traffic concerns voiced by neighborhood residents at a meeting held last week to discuss the proposal and hear feedback.
The developer is seeking three zoning variances for the project — to allow multi-family residential in the R-1A Zone, allow three- or four-story buildings where 2½ stories are allowed, and allow a building height of 56.6 feet where 35 feet is allowed.
The next scheduled meeting of the Zoning Board of Adjustment is Oct. 14. The agenda for that meeting has yet to be posted.
According to the filing, while the buildings will have more stories and be taller than currently allowed, “the development will be remote relative to surrounding properties and well-protected by forested cover,” allowing for a more compact development “consistent with the feel of the area.”
The proposal calls for the buildings to have varying heights to alter the roof line and “add character.” Front-facing buildings would have three stories, and rear-facing structures would stand four stories high.