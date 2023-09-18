A developer wants to convert the now-closed Bentley Commons assisted living center in Bedford into apartments.
The building at 66 Hawthorne Drive would still have 85 units, with 25% designated as workforce housing, according to Robert Duval, an engineer with TFMoran.
The sale of the property to Property Possible Inc. is pending. The building has an assessed value of $7.7 million.
The assisted living facility, which opened in 2007, closed because of the high cost of upgrades needed to meet state regulations, according to the project application. Some families had to scramble to find new housing options after receiving two months notice. All residents had to be out by Sept. 1.
“We are trying to find a reasonable use for an existing building that otherwise would go vacant,” Duval told the planning board last week. “There aren’t many other compatible uses for that kind of structure.”
Conceptual plans were presented to see whether planning board members would be disposed to giving the project a number of waivers, including for density of units and the number of parking spaces.
Duval said the apartments will be built in the existing footprint, with amenities such as a laundry room and shared space added to the first floor.
The apartment mix is expected to be 14 studios, 56 one-bedroom and 15 two-bedroom units, he said.
Parking will be a challenge. The lot will be expanded to accommodate 123 spaces, about 1.45 spots per unit, which falls short of the town requirement of two spots per unit.
“We think the parking is appropriate for the site,” Duval said.
Residents likely will be assigned spaces.
Several p lanning board members worried about the parking, especially with no designated guest parking spaces.
Member Chris Swiniarski called the project “the most bare-bones, inexpensive way to utilize” the building.
“This is not striving to be something excellent. This is striving to reuse what already failed,” he said during the Sept. 11 meeting.
Member Matt Nichols appreciated the developer including the workforce units right off the bat.
“Every other one comes in and they say, ‘Aw, well, we can’t do workforce housing,’” he said.
Chairman Charlie Fairman said the town doesn’t see many high-density projects. He agreed with Nichols on the workforce units.
“It is something we desperately need in Bedford,” he said. “It is nice to have a developer come in and say they are going to do it rather than give all excuses as to why they can’t.”