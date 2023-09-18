Hawthorne Drive
Buy Now

A developer hopes to convert a former assisted living facility into 85 apartments on Hawthorne Drive in Bedford.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

A developer wants to convert the now-closed Bentley Commons assisted living center in Bedford into apartments.

The building at 66 Hawthorne Drive would still have 85 units, with 25% designated as workforce housing, according to Robert Duval, an engineer with TFMoran.

Hawthorne Drive
Buy Now

A developer hopes to convert a former assisted living facility into 85 apartments on Hawthorne Drive in Bedford.