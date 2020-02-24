LONDONDERRY — Gov. Chris Sununu, developer Christopher Fokas and other dignitaries celebrated the Friday groundbreaking of the second phase of construction for the Wallace Farm workforce housing development.
The second phase will include 72 rental units, 60% of which will be workforce housing, priced about $400 below the market rate.
Fokas said the first phase of the Wallace Farm project, which built 96 units, split evenly between market-rate and workforce housing units, was completed in the spring of 2017.
The second phase would add another 72 units for a total of 168. Being constructed are 12 one-bedroom units and 60 two-bedroom units. Of the new units, 37 will be available to qualified applicants who earn 60% of the median income in the area.
The second phase is entirely financed by the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority using the federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit program and a HUD HOME subsidy.
“Which is very unusual,” Fokas said. “If they didn’t step up to the plate, it would’ve been difficult to accomplish.”
The first phase cost $15.3 million to complete, and the second phase will cost more than $17 million, the increase being due to rising construction costs, according to the Housing Authority.
Fokas said the hope is to finish construction and start renting the units out by November, after which he hopes to immediately get started on financing the third and final phase, which will add another 72 units for a grand total of 240.
“This project is a great example of what we’re hoping to do more in the state,” Sununu said.
He said the primary concern among employers is hiring employees and ensuring they have a place to live in the area. As such, workforce housing projects are drivers of economic growth, he said.
“I want 10 more of these things,” Sununu said.
He said there are two bills in the State House right now that would make it easier to create more subsidized housing projects like this one by establishing tax incentives for local municipalities and educating stakeholders on the process.
Sununu said both bills would maintain local control.
“I think it’s great to see phase two finally underway,” said Londonderry Town Manager Kevin Smith. “Hopefully phase three won’t be too far after.”
Rob Dapice with the Housing Authority said more projects like these are needed to alleviate the state’s 1% vacancy rate in rental housing.
“There’s still a long way to go, yes, but every little bit helps,” Dapice said.