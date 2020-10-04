Business leaders in Dover believe two new apartment buildings in the center of downtown are helping to breathe life into the community, which has been significantly impacted by the economic fallout associated with COVID-19.
“This is more than a tough time. Some of these restaurants and retailers are just barely holding on,” said Margaret Joyce, president of the Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce.
Joyce said the addition of residents at Orpheum Apartments and Foster’s Place is providing a much-needed boost for these businesses, as well as local museums and other attractions.
“A vibrant downtown is good for everyone,” Joyce said.
The final certificate of occupancy was approved at Orpheum Apartments on July 16, and since then people have been moving into the five-story building with 130 units on Washington Street.
Two-bedroom apartments, which start at $2,385, are currently full. An opening will not be available until March. Three-bedroom units are $2,900 and the soonest potential renters can lease one is February.
Fulcrum Associates, a construction management firm, built the Orpheum Apartments at the former site of a historic theater. Work there began in June 2018.
Jeffrey Luter, Fulcrum’s president, said his company has been active on the Seacoast in recent years. He thinks some professionals in their 20s and 30s are starting to favor Dover over Portsmouth because housing can be cheaper, and the city has more of a “younger feeling.”
“I think they are attracting people in for that reason, and if you want to go to Portsmouth, it’s an Uber ride away,” Luter said.
George Kostis at Foster’s Place said the complex has seen a mix of people move into the formerly vacant Foster’s Daily Democrat newspaper building on Central Avenue since it started accepting the first round of tenants in November.
Fourteen apartments were made available in the four-story building at that time. An additional 18 were made available in August.
Kostis said their apartments range in price from $1,600 to the low $2,000s, depending on the unit.
Kostis said when COVID-19 hit in March, he was nervous about how it would affect the rental housing market, but in Dover he has seen some people decide to relocate from big cities such as Boston and New York to take advantage of the quality of life New Hampshire has to offer because now they can work remotely.
“It was the opposite of what I was thinking,” Kostis said.
Kostis said they also had a number of people move in from the Seacoast area who were looking for their first home as a young professional or were hoping to downsize after their kids moved out.
“The tenants love the location. They love being downtown,” Kostis said.
With an estimated population of just over 32,000, Dover is the fourth-largest city in the state.