Q: Dear Ed: We want to upgrade our master bathroom shower with a new multihead setup. But we don’t want to make this a remodel job. Do we have any easier options to upgrade our tile shower stall without creating a big issue? — Michael, South Carolina
A: I do have a shower fixture suggestion. This special kit is often called a shower column, and a big feature with this kit is in most cases it can be added to an existing shower stall setup.
A complete shower column kit can include an overhead rain-style shower, a separate hand shower with hose, and even an easy-to-reach diverter valve on the pipe column itself. All these features are connected to one nicely packaged and finished plumbing fixture. They are installed with a special coupling that connects to the existing threaded shower arm fitting inside the wall.
This coupling also attaches to the shower column itself. Drilling is required to anchor the pipe flanges to the tile shower stall wall.
Because of the drilling, I do recommend calling in a licensed plumber for this job so you don’t end up taking a bath on tile repairs.
