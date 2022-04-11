Along with a 160-unit affordable housing project proposed in Manchester, the zoning board of adjustment this week will consider other smaller projects across the city as it addresses the housing shortage on all fronts.
The projects include converting a single-family home into a rooming house, replacing a single-family home with a three-family home and a 10-unit office building conversion. One owner hopes to add a unit above a takeout restaurant.
All need zoning board relief. The projects will be heard at 6 p.m. Thursday at City Hall.
The need is great for all kinds of housing in the Queen City, especially affordable units, said Peter Capano, chairman of Manchester’s Housing Commission.
“It’s unlikely we can build our way out of this crisis anytime soon,” he said. “Every bit helps.”
California-based Lincoln Avenue Capital filed plans to tear down the old police station at 351 Chestnut St. and construct a five-story building with 110 units and a parking garage. Another 50-unit building is proposed for across Merrimack Street in an underused parking lot, according to plans submitted with the city. All the units will be designated as affordable housing.
Other projects include:
48 Brook St.
The owner of 48 Brook St. wants to convert the mixed-use building into 10 apartments. The property is desirable because of its access to downtown, according to Samuel Hammerman. The building right now has one apartment, offices and a hair salon.
“The need for office space has gone down significantly in the past two years, and isn’t bouncing back, what results in 30% vacancy in the building,” the application reads. “The housing shortage on the other hand, creates a growing need for more quality housing for Manchester residents.”
The plan calls for eight one-bedroom units, one two-bedroom unit and one studio. The project requires relief for setbacks and parking requirements.
46 Myrtle St.
The single-family home at 46 Myrtle St. has been used as a doctor’s office and insurance offices in the past, but the owner now wants to build a three-family home.
“The proposed use is consistent with most of the uses in the neighborhood and all the uses directly abutting the property,” the application reads.
The building is owned by Jared Sullivan.
The project needs a variance for parking and a landscape buffer.
729 Pine St.
The owners of 729 Pine St., Brendan and Madelaine Gilmartin, hope to change the use from single-family to congregate housing.
“The house would still maintain its family character in a desirable location for young professionals and frontline workers,” the application reads.
The city has a need for affordable housing, the Gilmartins wrote.
The project requires a variance for frontage, lot size and parking.
90 Union St.
The plan calls for a building with a takeout restaurant on the first floor and one unit above, according to the application.
The small 405-square-foot, single-story building is too small for the takeout operation of Union Street Takeout, which opened in January 2020.
The new two-story building will have a footprint of 936-square-feet.
“The applicant believes this proposal will increase the viability of their neighborhood business, improve the property, add an additional residential unit and in some ways make the lot more complying,” the application reads.
The apartment will help offset some of the cost to rebuild and “would also be a benefit to the city at this time where there is a housing shortage.”
The project requires relief for the expansion, setbacks, parking and the dwelling with a commercial unit.
Need for housing
At least a dozen market-rate projects are being built in and around downtown, including across from Market Basket on Elm Street and in the Gaslight District nearby.
Capano hopes for a “domino effect” where people move into the newer units and open up the more affordable units.
The city needs more than 1,800 units to be built to increase the vacancy rate to about 5%, according to a study.
The vacancy rate is below 1% right now.
The housing commission is just beginning its work, Capano said.
“We need housing badly in the city,” he said.