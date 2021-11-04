CONCORD -- A court-sponsored mediation program for tenants facing eviction and landlords will expand to all Circuit Courts in the state, the New Hampshire court system announced.
The program offers a neutral mediator to reach agreement on issues such as paying back rent or applying for rental assistance. It resembles the pilot mediation programs that the court system started in February in Concord and Claremont.
In the pilots, agreements were forged in 70% of the cases, and 91% of participants who responded to surveys expressed satisfaction.
"The pilot project demonstrated that mediation in eviction cases works,” said Margaret Huang, alternative dispute resolution coordinator for the state.
The mediation is free. Either a tenant or landlord can request the mediation, and the court system said it is done remotely. During the pilot project, that meant via telephone.
In most locations, mediation must start before an eviction case is filed in court. But in three cities -- Manchester, Nashua and Concord -- landlords or tenants can request mediation after an eviction is filed.
The court system doesn't expect the post-filing mediation to start in Manchester or Nashua until January.
The administrative judge for the Circuit Courts, David King, said everyone wins in mediation. Landlords avoid the time, expense and uncertainty of going to court; tenants avoid a black mark on their record. Judges see fewer cases, he said.
King said the mediation program complements an existing program that provides information about rental assistance in courthouses.
The mediation program is funded with federal dollars channeled through the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery. The grant expires at the end of September 2022.
The court system said that a request for mediation does not automatically pause a landlord tenant case. Tenants seeking mediation must still meet deadlines, including filing an appearance, in the court process.