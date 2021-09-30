The Lakes Region Builders and Remodelers Association has announced this year’s panel of judges for the 15th annual Lakes Region Parade of Homes set to take place Columbus Day weekend, Oct. 9-11.
While hundreds of visitors are expected to participate in the three-day self-guided home tour, three judges will be brought in to look closely at the projects — evaluating them on craftsmanship, creative use of space, use of materials, overall design and more.
This year’s parade homes are located in Hebron, Laconia, Loudon, Meredith, Moultonborough and Sandwich.
The awards of excellence winners will be announced after the Parade of Homes event and recognized at a banquet ceremony after the Parade.
The “People’s Choice Award” is determined by the visitors. Visitors pick the home that resonates as the best out of all the homes.
Tickets can be purchased online or by downloading the free interactive Parade app (search Lakes Region Parade of Homes). One ticket is good for all weekend. For more information about this year’s parade go to www.lakesregionparadeofhomes.com.
Meet the judges
Alan Mann owned Alan Mann Construction, LLC, and after 42 years retired from custom home building.
Alan and Rose Mann purchased Newfound Woodworks, a cedar strip boatbuilding company, and manufactures canoe, kayak and rowing boat kits in 2017.
Alan has participated in the Parade of Homes event as a builder with a show home but he is excited to participate as a judge this year and get to enjoy seeing all of the new designs and latest in building techniques.
Matt Mayberry is the executive director of New Hampshire Home Builders Association (NHHBA).
The association has been representing the industry for decades and is affiliated with the National Associate of Home Builders (NAHB) — the most highly respected home building industry organization.
Matt has an extensive background in civic and political engagement and is a longtime Realtor with 25 years of real estate and development experience.
John MacKinnon, president of MacKinnon Construction, has been building and remodeling properties since the company’s inception in 1975.
MacKinnon has many years of experience working with nonprofit organizations including the Community Action Programs, housing for the elderly and local housing agencies.
He has also been involved with the Lakes Region’s student-built home and workforce development initiative — inspiring young people to go into the trades is a priority.