Bedford Councilor Kelleigh Murphy’s phone started ringing as soon as residents opened their property assessments and saw a big jump in value — a town-wide increase of 17% from two years ago.
“I am mostly hearing from people that are on fixed incomes,” Murphy said, adding some are worried they will be forced to sell their homes because of rising taxes.
Doug Irvine, the town’s chief assessor, said values are increasing dramatically, but cautioned that people should not apply the current tax rate to calculate their fall tax bills. The tax rate will not be confirmed until the end of October and will be based on the town’s overall value, as well as the new town and school budgets, he said.
“It is inevitable that there is going to be a little anxiety when values go up and we don’t know what the tax rate is,” Irvine said.
Following the recent revaluation by Vision Government Solutions, the town’s total assessed value for 2021 is $4,999,741,005, compared to the previous value of $4,282,897,664.
“The market is also increasing at a rate that I can’t remember … I have never seen this kind of activity,” Irvine said.
At the start of summer, previous assessments were about 24% below sale prices, according to Irvine, meaning a home assessed at $500,000 was actually selling for about $584,000.
Irvine gave the example of a homeowner listing a house for $575,000 and receiving an offer of $675,000. As in many areas across New Hampshire, buyers are outbidding one another.
With Bedford on a two-year revaluation cycle, Murphy said some homeowners fear that the assessments will increase once again in another two years.
Irvine said the two-year cycle stays more current with the housing market’s ups and downs than the five-year revaluation cycle some municipalities use.
About 135 Bedford homeowners and 10 commercial property owners have requested hearings to raise concerns about their new assessments. Formal abatements may be filed once tax bills are issued.
Denise Ricciardi, a town councilor and state senator, said she is optimistic that, as a result of Senate Bill 99 the amount of meals and rooms tax revenue distributed to Bedford will provide $400,000 in property tax relief in the first year and close to $500,000 the second year.