CONCORD — After another record month for home prices in New Hampshire, Wendy and David Jones were shopping for a lower-priced option.
So were more than 30 other potential buyers eager to tour the same ranch home priced at $284,900.
The Joneses — boomerangers returning to New Hampshire after 28 years in Arizona — toured the three-bedroom house earlier this month and fell in love with the acre-plus property.
“I said to the seller, ‘My name is Wendy, this is my husband David, please remember our names,’” Wendy recalled in the home’s driveway this week. “I think that might have done something.”
About 90 minutes later, the couple submitted an above-asking price offer for the house on Portsmouth Street, close to the Steeplegate Mall, and had it under agreement the following day.
Despite record economic disruption surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, home buyers are out in force in a real estate market featuring 54% fewer homes for sale than a year ago.
The record median home price in July — $340,000 — was $40,000 higher than a year ago, a 13.3% increase.
“Prices continue to increase as a simple product of supply and demand,” said Dave Cummings, director of communications for the New Hampshire Association of Realtors. “This is the lowest inventory we’ve ever seen in New Hampshire, yet there are still plenty of buyers. Multiple offers naturally means escalating prices.”
Homes remained much pricier on the Seacoast, where July’s median price came in at $609,000, $3,500 below June’s record. Those two months represent the highest-priced months since record keeping began a decade ago, according to John Rice, who compiles the statistics for the Seacoast Board of Realtors.
“It’s people willing to pay whatever it takes to get a property because they might not have a chance to get the property they want (otherwise) in a timely manner,” said Rice, an associate broker at Tate & Foss Sotheby’s International Realty in Rye.
Back in Concord, the Joneses liked the 1.2-acre lot for its garden in the back and its space for their dog, Nina, a Blue Heeler mix, to roam.
“Really the yard is what initially sold us — the property itself,” said Wendy, 57.
“And the location,” said her husband, 60.
Both grew up in New Hampshire: Wendy in Keene and David in Goshen.
Family was their prime reason for moving back from Flagstaff. Wendy, an executive at a bank expanding in New England, was able to transfer, accelerating their move.
People who moved to New Hampshire in the past decade most often cited family and employment reasons, while longer-term residents pointed to family and the natural environment as factors for staying here, according to a recently released research paper co-authored by Kenneth Johnson, senior demographer at the Carsey School of Public Policy at the University of New Hampshire.
The Joneses wanted to return to New Hampshire, where their daughters, Emily, 27, and Abby, 24, live in Newmarket as well as to be close to extended family. The couple rented a three-bedroom apartment in Nashua while searching through thousands of homes online.
They contacted Realtor Rachel Eames, a former Realtors association president, to inquire about a home for sale in Epsom, which they learned was already under contract and which sold for $21,000 over asking price. The Concord home they are waiting to move into in October was only the second they toured.
Wendy credited hiring Eames as the couple’s agent to guide them.
“Before I spoke with Rachel, I wasn’t prepared to go above asking price,” Wendy said.
“On our own, we would not have found this place,” David said.
They were “pretty surprised” how high homes prices were here, Wendy said.
After selling their home in Flagstaff, “we thought we were going to be improving our position coming into New Hampshire,” she said.
While the Joneses didn’t want to give the price they agreed to, Eames said they were “paying quite a bit over asking.”
Eames, owner/broker at Eames Realty Services based in Concord, said she’s seeing more interest from out-of-state buyers who often are taken aback by the prices.
“I think a lot of people that move here from out of state have that inclination, and they are very surprised,” she said.