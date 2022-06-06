Brady Sullivan Properties wants a third shot at pitching plans to convert the former Cigna building in Hooksett into apartments.
The company, through its lawyer, called the zoning board’s denial of the project unreasonable and illegal. A letter requesting a rehearing cited a “political desire” by board members to keep apartments out of town.
The Hooksett Zoning Board of Adjustment voted 5-0 on April 12 to deny a variance to allow the proposed 81 market-rate apartments in a zone designed for commercial, retail and office development, according to meeting minutes.
The request is being filed as an “exercise of caution” in order to appeal the decision in court. The plans were first denied in November last year.
With a drop in demand for office space spurred in part by COVID-19, many developers have proposed converting commercial buildings for residential use. In Manchester, Brady Sullivan has recently added more residential units at the Jefferson Mill and has permission to convert part of Brady Sullivan Plaza on Elm Street — one of the tallest buildings in the state — into 155 apartments.
Chelmsford Hooksett Properties, a Brady Sullivan entity, bought the 97,200-square-foot building at 2 College Park Drive for $2.5 million last year.
The building sits on about 35 acres. The company also owns an adjacent 63-acre parcel.
The three-story building, built in 1986 for Data General Corp., once held up to 250 employees.
On Thursday night, the zoning board will consider a motion for rehearing. If approved, it will allow the company to make another presentation to the board or the company. If denied, the company could file an appeal in court.
Attorney John Cronin, who is representing Brady Sullivan, could not be reached for comment Monday afternoon.
In a letter requesting the hearing, Cronin’s law firm said the application was “doomed from the outset” because of board members’ personal biases, desires or opinions.
“The ZBA’s decision that granting the variance would not be in the public interest or in the spirit of the ordinance was unreasonable and illegal,” the letter reads.
During deliberations, several board members mentioned the proposal would change the character of the neighborhood and increase traffic and noise, according to meeting minutes.
Traffic is an issue for the planning board, but Brady Sullivan provided a traffic study at the ZBA’s request, according to the letter.
“The report confirmed, without challenge, that an apartment use will substantially reduce traffic impacts when compared to office use and peak hour demands,” the letter reads.
The company offered evidence of “no demand” for offices, according to the letter.
Some members at the April 12 hearing disagreed, saying the property is visible and suited for a commercial use. Several members said not all employees are working from home and there is a need for companies to have office space.
The building is isolated, and other planned office buildings as part of a larger development were never constructed, according to the letter.
“No evidence was offered to support any harm to the public if the variance were granted,” the letter reads. “The only harm that was mentioned was dislike for apartments and a preference for commercial, both of which are unreasonable and illegal grounds for denial.”