The emergency rental assistance that covered rents for Granite State residents harmed by COVID-19 starts winding down on Saturday, when hotel payments stop for individuals and families without children.
Some of the people affected by the cutoff have been staying in a Manchester hotel for more than a year, according to a tenant rights advocate. They have struggled to find housing in a market that is still tight. Next steps for some could be a homeless shelter.
“Their anxiety is through the roof. The feeling of despair is high. It’s bleak,” said Jessica Margeson, a tenant organizer with the Granite State Organizing Project.
Statewide, about 700 households are enrolled in the New Hampshire Emergency Rental Assistance Program (NHERAP) at this point, according to the New Hampshire Housing.
About 200 of those households include children under the age of 18 and won’t see their hotel payments end until June 15, said Rob Dapice, director of New Hampshire Housing.
The remaining households are individuals, couples or families with adult children. They are losing their benefit as of Saturday.
“Since the beginning of emergency rental assistance, it’s been clear this was a temporary program,” Dapice said.
Late last year, Gov. Chris Sununu and state officials agreed to spend $20 million in flexible rental assistance funds to cover hotel and motel costs for eligible households through the winter, he said.
New Hampshire has spent about $297 million in NHERAP money since the program started two years ago, Dapice said.
That tally does not include the $20 million approved late last year.
Most of the NHERAP money was spent on rents to keep people in their homes as well as programs to help people find apartments.
Those whose payments are being curtailed still have access to funds for a security deposit and first-month rent if they can find an apartment.
But that has been a challenge in the tight rental market.
“It’s very tight. It’s very tough. Nobody wants to sugarcoat that,” Dapice said.
Margeson said she’s seen a couple recipients get an apartment. But last minute problems crop up for some. For example, a tenant decides to remain and the apartment is no longer available.
“I hear the same thing over and over again. They haven’t gotten anything yet. What’s on the front burner is a shelter,” she said.
In Manchester, the cutoff affects about 35 people who have been staying at the Comfort Inn in Manchester at $120 a night.
Margeson said the majority of the recipients fell victim to renovation evictions, when landlords evict tenants and claim they need the space vacant for renovations that will result in stiff rental increases.
Others saw their jobs vanish during the pandemic or suffered COVID and lost their job.
Manchester city welfare officials have been trying to work with the hotel tenants since March, which includes providing wraparound services, said Charleen Michaud, the city welfare director.
So far, only one person has indicated he will apply for help from city welfare.
And with the present labor market, it’s nearly impossible for someone experiencing homelessness to find an affordable apartment, Michaud said.
“Many of these individuals would benefit from a permanent support housing situation; most at the very least need a subsidized rental unit, all of these programs have waiting list,” she said in an email.
“While we have many new housing units here in Manchester in the pipeline, they can’t come soon enough,” she said.
Margeson said the cutoff comes on the worst day of the week, a Saturday. The hotel has told guests that if they want to stay they will have to pay ahead of time, but people who rely on benefit checks won’t get theirs until early next week.
Some will even struggle to eat. While they can turn to pantries for help, many are run by churches, which on the weekends concentrate on worship and not assistance such as pantries.
Some are waiting until the last minute, so Margeson expects a flurry on Friday when the immediacy of the problem surfaces.
Dapice said he expects an increased demand for shelter beds in the coming weeks. Others will likely move in with friends and family. He said a hotel room does not count as a stable home.
“Overall,” he said, “I would already count these folks as homeless.”