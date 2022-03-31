Realtor Erin Gilbert has welcomed a lot of people into new homes over the years.
To commemorate her clients’ important life events, the Derry resident will check in with them to see how they like their new living space. That’s when she turns to Jennie Fitzpatrick’s personalized signs and housewarming gifts at Home Sweet Signs.
As a thank-you gift, Gilbert might search Fitzpatrick’s site for a “welcome home” sign, or choose wall art with a profile of the state the clients moved to with the words “Home Sweet Home,” or find a decorative wooden ornament.
“She is amazing. (If) I sold their house in February, March, (and) I haven’t seen them for a long time, (I’ll ask) ‘How are things going? Do you like the house? Are there any quirks you found out after you moved in? How are the neighbors?’ It’s my nice way of reconnecting with them,” Gilbert says of Fitzpatrick’s products.
As owner of Home Sweet Signs, Fitzpatrick helps her customers create wooden signs with messages that are personal to them, whether it’s “Happiness is Homemade,” “Coffee is my love language,” or other celebratory notes.
“‘Home’ is the key to most of our designs. We are able to create one-of-a-kind items for ‘welcome to your new home’ gift ideas. The word ‘home’ is so important to us,” says Fitzpatrick, who created the Londonderry-based business in 2017, enlisting the help of her family along the way.
“Home Sweet Signs is family-run, just me with the help of my husband and kids! They each have jobs they are great at to help me along the way,” she said in an email.
Besides housewarming gifts, Fitzpatrick’s signs can enhance different rooms of your house — wall organizers for your pet’s things, laundry room organizers, decorations to spruce up your coffee station, wooden charcuterie boards, signs with cozy messages for couples, and seasonal signs for your front door.
“Our designs are often sparked by our hope to help celebrate special life events. Our goal is to create the treasured personalized items, as almost all designs have space for names, town locations, state themes and or dates,” she says.
Fitzpatrick says her creativity reflects her love of arts and crafts.
“The company blossomed from my love of working with different materials and crafting techniques. Most of our signs are painted using chalk paint or (are) laser engraved. We use a variety of techniques including free hand, stencil, vinyl and painted wood cutouts,” she says.
Customers might find gifts to celebrate a holiday or commemorate a special achievement at Home Sweet Signs.
“Celebrating special occasions is the keystone of our shop philosophy. While a majority of our items are intended for new home gifts, we also celebrate milestones like becoming a big sibling, new puppy parents, and wedding items. We are also honored to help with memorial items through custom work.”
One of Fitzpatrick’s signature designs are personalized “home sweet home” state signs that are sometimes found in craft stores. Her version replaces the “O” in “home” with the state of your choice. Through the online shop Etsy, Home Sweet Signs has boasted customer orders from every state for the past three years. Fitzpatrick is proud of her accomplishment.
“Our first full year was close but we missed two states! As a small shop, we love tracking and celebrating these milestones,” Fitzpatrick says.
“Our hearts will always be here in New Hampshire for our local orders,” she adds.
“Through our Etsy shop, we have also connected with realtors throughout the United States, as far away as Alaska, and helped with gifts in several occasions. Locally, we have built connections with a dozen or so realtors and lenders in New Hampshire,” Fitzpatrick says.
Gilbert has recalled when Fitzpatrick went above and beyond with fulfilling an order.
“There were times that she’s crunched it for me and gotten it done. She really does go out of her way to help us and come up with things for us to make our business better. And I’m just so appreciative of that,” says Gilbert.
While some of Fitzpatrick’s signs may seem similar to ones found at big-box stores, her products have that extra special touch.
“Our signs are made with love! I think there is space for items found at both large and small shops as they fit different needs for seasonal or treasured home décor,” says Fitzpatrick.
“We like to think we create unique items that can’t be bought in the large stores,” she adds.