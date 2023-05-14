home-homesteaders

Natalie Bogwalker prepares lunch inside the kitchen she constructed. Bogwalker is the owner of Wild Abundance, an outdoor training center that teaches homesteading skills near Asheville, N.C. MUST CREDIT: Photo for The Washington Post by Travis Dove

TRIPLETT, N.C. -- Every morning before commuting to full-time jobs in town, Jess McClelland and Alex O'Neill tackle a long list of chores. Eggs in the chicken coop need collecting; the vegetables need picking; a pair of 400-pound pregnant pigs need their medicine. After working all day in nearby Boone, McClelland, 24, and O'Neill, 27, drive home, descending a steep curved road to their 16-acre property in the mountains of western North Carolina. Then they work their land until nightfall.

They are modern-day homesteaders who have traded contemporary conveniences such as Uber Eats deliveries and a reliable internet connection to grow much of their own food and - as much as possible - live off the land in rural Appalachia.