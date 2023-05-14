TRIPLETT, N.C. -- Every morning before commuting to full-time jobs in town, Jess McClelland and Alex O'Neill tackle a long list of chores. Eggs in the chicken coop need collecting; the vegetables need picking; a pair of 400-pound pregnant pigs need their medicine. After working all day in nearby Boone, McClelland, 24, and O'Neill, 27, drive home, descending a steep curved road to their 16-acre property in the mountains of western North Carolina. Then they work their land until nightfall.
They are modern-day homesteaders who have traded contemporary conveniences such as Uber Eats deliveries and a reliable internet connection to grow much of their own food and - as much as possible - live off the land in rural Appalachia.
"There's a good sense of gratification that comes from it," O'Neill says. "It's pretty hard to grow all of this stuff and it's satisfying when you see that first beautiful tomato."
The number of farms in the United States has seen a steep decline, but some have turned to homesteading - in which property owners use home gardening, lumber production and other subsistence skills to take more control over their lives during uncertain times.
The definition of a homestead varies, and often depends on who's doing the defining. For the purists, it means living exclusively off what you can grow, hunt, build or forage. Some even learn leather tanning and make their own clothes from animal hides hunted on their land. But for most, homesteading is more about relying on a combination of self-sufficiency and a healthy dose of community dependency. One might build a house out of timber from their forest, harvest vegetables from a backyard garden or eat eggs collected from their own chicken coops, but they'll also pour milk they procured from a neighbor's dairy cow onto store-bought cornflakes.
"It is indeed hard to define," says Jason G. Strange, author of "Shelter From the Machine: Homesteaders in the Age of Capitalism." "Homesteading is the extent people are engaging in subsistence production. Any time people are providing goods and services to themselves through their own labor."
Homesteaders are motivated by a range of forces, from a longing to take more control over life to wanting to seek a better diet, says Jessica Shelton, editor of Homestead.org. Most of all, it provides an opportunity to pursue a home life on your own terms.
"Some are sick of the hustle and bustle of modern life. Others want to move away from commercialism and all the plastic packaging that comes with it. Others still want to have the cleanest food possible for themselves and their family," says Shelton, who grew up on a 300-acre cattle farm in the Ozark mountains.
"The reasons people decide to pick up and head to the country - or to begin a balcony garden in an apartment - are almost as varied as the people themselves," she adds. "Being a homesteader doesn't necessarily mean that you live on many acres of land and grow many crops. In some ways, being a homesteader is a state of mind just as much as it is a state of being."
- - -
It's a common misconception that the goal of homesteading is total self-sufficiency, says Natalie Bogwalker, 44, owner of Wild Abundance, a hands-on education center that teaches homesteading skills near Asheville. She defines homesteading simply as "living in a way that meets a lot of your needs from the land." That can include gardening, permaculture, carpentry, building infrastructure such as water systems, agriculture systems and roads. A veteran homesteader who has been living largely off the land for more than 20 years, Bogwalker says community is a crucial part of making the lifestyle sustainable.
"The idea of one person having to master all of these things is kind of silly," she says. "It's so important to not try to do everything yourself."
Bogwalker says she initially had a purist attitude. She traveled the world living in small intentional communities, focusing on developing wild survival skills while foraging food and growing what she couldn't find. When she moved to North Carolina, she lived in a bark hut she constructed herself.
"I ended up getting super idealistic," she says. "My life has become less purist and more integrated with modern life throughout time."
In 2011, she bought a seven-acre piece of mountain land and began transforming it into a working homestead and school. She built a 12-by-16-foot log cabin from white pine trees on the land. Today, deer leather outfits she tanned hang on the wall next to a bow and arrow that belongs to her 6-year-old daughter, Hazel. Shelves are full of books about permaculture and native herb cultivation. A desk next to her bed looks out on a wide cherry tree in full spring bloom. Her living space feels like a treehouse.
On flat areas, she started gardens bursting with herbs, greens, potatoes, onions, peppers and melons. She unearthed a creek that runs through the property and dug two small ponds that provide a haven for wild frogs and other aquatic wildlife. Trees lining the road yield fruit and nuts five months out of the year. Along a trail in the woods she grows medicinal herbs, such as ramps, black and blue cohosh, goldenseal, sweet cicely, ginseng and spikenard.
Hundreds of people visit the property each year. They learn carpentry, permaculture gardening, foraging and natural building in open-air pavilions while camping on the property or staying in rental homes nearby.
During the covid lockdowns in 2020, Bogwalker's phone rang constantly with people calling with gardening questions. While businesses around the country shut down and supply chains were disrupted, Wild Abundance had its most profitable year to date, as people flocked to the mountains to learn subsistence skills.
"There has been concern about a breakdown of systems," she says. "A good number of people feel skeptical about the longevity of our food systems as they are now. Covid really added to that."
---
McClelland and O'Neill didn't always intend to pursue a homebound life. While in college before the pandemic, they dreamed of building out a van and living on the road as digital nomads. And for a time, they did. They bought a 20-year-old Chevy diesel van painted in Scooby Doo colors and traveled the country in search of a place to live, only to return to North Carolina a month later.
"We had never even thought about homesteading seriously until covid," McClelland says. "It made traveling around and moving seem not like an option anymore. We were finally stopped somewhere long enough where we realized we could do this and have a garden. And once we started, it was like, 'Oh my God, this is the best thing in the world.'"
In January 2022, McClelland and O'Neill bought a two bedroom, one bath white country house tucked in the Appalachian High Country. It sits alongside a creek filled with trout and next to a steep wooded hill covered in white pines, tulip poplars and eastern hemlocks. A spring lined with rhododendrons flows down the hillside toward the property, bringing fresh water.
The home, which was built in the 1940s, had been vacant for years, but the land had previously been used for agriculture and as pasture for cows. A narrow path cut through the woods culminates in a small graveyard filled with neat rows of stones that date to the mid-1800s, with names like Opal, Virgil, Vexie, Myrtle and Carson.
"You definitely get the sense that things have been happening here for a very long time," O'Neill says, surveying the gravestones. "It drives me to be a steward of the land."