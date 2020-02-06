FRANCONIA -- Homeowners in Fox Hill Lane Mobile Home Park recently purchased their 39-unit manufactured-home park, making it New Hampshire’s 132nd resident-owned community.
Homeowners, backed by training and technical assistance from the New Hampshire Community Loan Fund, organized and formed Fox Hill Cooperative Inc. in September.
The cooperative negotiated with park’s owner Joyce Fisher and reached a $725,000 purchase price, according to a release. The cooperative closed the deal Jan. 29 with a mortgage from the Community Loan Fund.
Fox Hill Cooperative is Grafton County’s 14th resident owned community. Homeowners there are now eligible for products and services, including real mortgages.
There are more than 8,100 homeowners in New Hampshire’s resident owned communities, according to the Community Loan Fund.