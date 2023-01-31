Is your garden planning limited to browsing the seed packets on the rotating display by the checkout at the hardware store? Or simply flipping through a few big-box gardening catalogues to order whatever looks good for your growing zone? If that’s the case, you’re probably purchasing mostly hybrid varieties. It might be worth rethinking your approach to your plot and planting heirloom fruits and vegetables instead. Usually at least 50 years old, these long-loved varieties offer multiple benefits, and they don’t require special equipment or growing conditions to flourish.

“Mainstream varieties are bred for durability, long shelf life or appearance,” says Mike Bollinger, executive director of the Seed Savers Exchange, a nonprofit organization based in Decorah, Iowa, that collects, catalogues and distributes heirloom seeds. “On the other hand, a lot of heirloom varieties were bred with canning, fresh eating and flavor in mind.”