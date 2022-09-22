ATHOME-HDY-HALLOWEEN-DECORATING-DMT

While it’s far from time to start throwing up those Christmas lights, fall began Thursday. That means that Halloween decor is going to start making its way onto front porches any day now — if it hasn’t already.

 Rawpixelimages/Dreamstime/TNS

When it comes to decorating, there is no wrong time for anything. It all comes down to personal comfort, taste and needs — ultimately what brings you joy. That being said, decorating for a holiday too early can sometimes draw unwanted glares from the neighbors.

While it’s far from time to start throwing up those Christmas lights, fall has arrived. That means that Halloween decor is going to start making its way onto front porches any day now. With that in mind, experts are not quite giving the green light to go ahead and set up all of the sticky spiderwebs and scary skeletons you’ve got.