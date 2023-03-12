A Florida company was granted a variance from the Manchester Zoning Board of Adjustment last week to increase the density of a proposed six-story apartment building on the Pearl Street parking lot site.
The variance allows the developer, Lansing Melbourne Group, to have 366 units where 249 are allowed in the Central Business District.
The request for relief was unanimously approved last Thursday night.
Lansing Melbourne Group and the city signed a master development agreement in November and will pay $554,000 for the Pearl Street and Hartnett parking lots, according to the terms of the agreement. The city asked for proposals to redevelop the underutilized lot.
The company has done work in the city for the past decade, including the new parking garage on Commercial Street for Southern New Hampshire University and the Tru Hotel by Hilton on Spring Street.
“This will be our fourth project in the city of Manchester,” said Andrew Holton of Lansing Melbourne. “We are actively working on multifamily projects, specifically with a workforce housing component, in many other communities in southern New Hampshire.”
He called the housing supply in New Hampshire dire. He cited a recent report saying the state needs close to 60,000 units of housing by 2030.
Of the 366 units, 254 will be market rate and 60 for workforce housing in the project known as “The Pearl.” NeighborWorks will build 52 affordable units in a separate building.
A member of the Manchester Housing Alliance asked why the units are segregated.
Holton said elements between the two projects will be blended together, but the two buildings will be separately owned.
“We hope it won’t feel segregated,” he said. “That is definitely the goal.”
A parking garage with 540 spots located between the two buildings will be managed by the city. An additional 114 parking spaces will be available beneath the building, according to the plans.
Amenities will include a courtyard, clubhouse space and possibly co-working space. Pet services are also expected.
A unique feature includes a “view shed” which lines up with an alleyway on Bridge Street to show off green space in the building’s courtyard.
A five-story apartment building with at least one level of parking is planned for the Hartnett Parking Lot.