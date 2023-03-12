The Pearl apartments planned for Manchester

An artist’s rendering shows the proposed architecture for The Pearl apartment building set to be built at a parking lot owned by the city.

 Built Form Architecture

A Florida company was granted a variance from the Manchester Zoning Board of Adjustment last week to increase the density of a proposed six-story apartment building on the Pearl Street parking lot site.

The variance allows the developer, Lansing Melbourne Group, to have 366 units where 249 are allowed in the Central Business District.