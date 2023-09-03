DISASTER-INSURANCE

A firefighter walks past remnants of a home that was destroyed last month in the fire in Kula, Hawaii, which burned separately from the blaze that devastated Lahaina. 

 Tamir Kalifa/Washington Post

In the aftermath of extreme weather events, major insurers are increasingly no longer offering coverage that homeowners in areas vulnerable to those disasters need most.

At least five large U.S. property insurers - including Allstate, American Family, Nationwide, Erie Insurance Group and Berkshire Hathaway - have told regulators that extreme weather patterns caused by climate change have led them to stop writing coverages in some regions, exclude protections from various weather events and raise monthly premiums and deductibles.