More than 30 hours before Tuesday’s 5 p.m. deadline, Greg Powers already had secured seven offers for a two-bedroom condo in Merrimack listed for $300,000.
“It’s an appealing price point for a lot of people,” said Powers, the real estate agent fielding the bids. “These sorts of condos seem to attract first-time buyers, downsizers and investors.”
Powers said he has seen a resurgence of buyers since mid-February.
“It just felt like last spring: multiple, multiple offers, everything over list price,” he said. “That was not the case from October through January.”
The state’s median sales price for condos climbed to $358,500 in March — about $3,000 below December’s record price, according to Dave Cummings, spokesman for New Hampshire Realtors. That March mark was $20,000 higher than January’s.
For single-family homes, March’s median sales price of $445,000 was $35,000 higher than in January and $5,000 more than in March 2022, according to figures from the New Hampshire Realtors.
The number of new home listings was down nearly 26% from a year ago.
“You can’t sell what you don’t have,” said Powers, a Realtor with Keller Williams Realty Metropolitan in Bedford.
Last Friday, Realtor Rachel Eames listed a three-bedroom home in Epsom for $349,000. After about 20 showings and seven offers, the seller accepted the highest offer two days after it hit the market.
The bidders included a mix of first-time buyers, people wanting to downsize and a couple of people from outside New Hampshire, Eames said.
Inventory is “tremendously low,” said Eames, owner/broker at RE/MAX Capital Realty in Concord and RE/MAX Coastal Living in Newmarket. “That plays a piece of it, and it’s going to continue to.”
Higher interest rates, which add hundreds of dollars to monthly mortgage payments, haven’t put a “dent into my practice,” she said.
Interest rates for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.28% across the country last Thursday. That compares to 4.72% a year ago and 3.13% two years earlier, according to Freddie Mac, a company that buys mortgages and repackages them to investors.
More than 100 fewer homes sold in March statewide than a year ago. Homes also stayed on the market an average of five days longer.
Four counties — Hillsborough, Belknap, Cheshire and Grafton — saw their median sales prices drop in March compared to a year ago.
Prices in Hillsborough County, home of Manchester and Nashua, were down 1.8% in March, compared to March 2022. But for the first three months, the median sales price was up 0.2%.
Manchester’s mean price of $398,500 for March was up 10.7% compared to March 2022, while first-quarter prices increased 6.9% from a year ago.
Nashua saw a slight decrease of 0.5% in March to $439,950 from a year ago but remained higher in the first quarter, up 5.2% from a year earlier.
Rockingham County, which includes the Seacoast, recorded a median sales price of $599,950 in March, about $3,000 under its record high price last year.
Meanwhile, the Seacoast Board of Realtors reported the number of sales in March in its 13-town area, which includes Portsmouth, Exeter and Rye, hit a modern March monthly low.
The 39 sales still produced a median sales price that was 4% higher than in March 2022. For the first three months of 2023, sales were off 14%, though the median sale price was up 3.6%, to $644,000.
The Seacoast board said the most expensive home to sell in March was for $6.3 million on Heather Drive in Rye. The five-bedroom house featured 8,250 square feet and 1.1 acres with harbor and golf course views.
Said Powers: “It seems like things are selling very quickly again.”