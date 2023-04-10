Greenland development
Landscaper Mike Ragonese uses a loader to move dirt at a townhouse development on Portsmouth Avenue in Greenland in December.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER FILE

More than 30 hours before Tuesday’s 5 p.m. deadline, Greg Powers already had secured seven offers for a two-bedroom condo in Merrimack listed for $300,000.

“It’s an appealing price point for a lot of people,” said Powers, the real estate agent fielding the bids. “These sorts of condos seem to attract first-time buyers, downsizers and investors.”