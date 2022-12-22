 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Home prices grew by leaps and bigger leaps in 2022

Greenland development

Kendra Lebwohl sold her condo in downtown Boston in June and looked at relocating to downtown Portsmouth. But instead she moved into a Greenland townhouse last month.

“You’ve got the proximity of all the amenities that you’d want from Portsmouth downtown, but it’s just calmer here,” said Lebwohl, who works from home.

Greenland development

Realtor Evan Douglass, left, and Builder Jay Lajeunesse speak with a reporter at their new development on Portsmouth Avenue in Greenland on Dec. 5, 2022.
Greenland development

Realtor Evan Douglass, left, and Builder Jay Lajeunesse speak with a reporter at their new development on Portsmouth Avenue in Greenland on Dec. 5, 2022.
221223-news-newhome-016_4734

This home is being built along the Merrimack River on Brown Avenue in Manchester.

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred