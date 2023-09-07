In a measure of the intensity of the state’s housing market, a ranch house on 17 acres in Pittsfield with a hilltop view drew 15 to 20 families to an open house last month and sold in four days for $50,000 more than its asking price.
“It was a nice surprise,” said Jeanne Phillips, the listing agent at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in Concord.
Four people submitted offers for the house, which was priced at $419,900, but this sale proved “cash is not always king,” Phillips said Thursday.
Fresh sales figures show half of the state’s counties — including Hillsborough and Rockingham — set record home prices in August.
Homes priced in the $400,000s are “the sweet spot” for house shoppers, said real estate agent Moe Archambault.
Record median prices for single-family homes last month hit $510,000 in Hillsborough County, which includes Manchester and Nashua, and $631,000 in Rockingham County, which includes Portsmouth and the Seacoast, according to figures from the New Hampshire Realtors.
“Personally, what I’m seeing is the home prices that are under $500,000 still have some pretty aggressive buyers out there because the supply is so low and the demand is so high,” Archambault said. “That’s one of the most challenging price points, that $400,000 to $500,000 price point right now.”
Statewide, the $490,000 median price in August was $10,000 higher than July but still short of June’s record $499,450.
Record prices also were set in Carroll ($525,000), Cheshire ($360,520) and Sullivan ($379,900) counties in August.
Phillips said she is seeing “a lot of people coming in from out of state, which is driving up the prices for our New Hampshire people, which kind of stinks.”
People are coming from Texas, California, Connecticut and New York, she said.
“They’re from all over the place,” she said.
August sales figures show a record $595,000 median price in Lebanon. Portsmouth’s $711,000 median was 5.2% lower than a year earlier. Manchester came in at $430,000, or 7.9% higher than a year ago.
Higher interest rates are like gas prices, with many people feeling the “sticker shock” but eventually adjusting, said Archambault, who owns Moe Marketing Realty Group in Laconia.