Under contract in Hollis
Buy Now

New Hampshire doesn’t have enough homes for sale to satisfy demand, Realtors say. This home on Lorenzo’s Lane in Hollis was under contract this summer.

 Union Leader file

In a measure of the intensity of the state’s housing market, a ranch house on 17 acres in Pittsfield with a hilltop view drew 15 to 20 families to an open house last month and sold in four days for $50,000 more than its asking price.

“It was a nice surprise,” said Jeanne Phillips, the listing agent at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in Concord.