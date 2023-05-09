Home prices are retesting their former high marks in New Hampshire.
The Seacoast area in April tied its highest median price, from last June, while the statewide median price climbed for a third straight month to within $10,000 of record territory.
Home prices are retesting their former high marks in New Hampshire.
The Seacoast area in April tied its highest median price, from last June, while the statewide median price climbed for a third straight month to within $10,000 of record territory.
“As long as you have the law of supply and demand, there’s nothing really to depress prices,” said John Rice, a Realtor and chief statistician for the Seacoast Board of Realtors. “The ceiling hasn’t been reached, and who knows where that is.”
Statewide, 25% fewer homes sold in a market with nearly 25% fewer new listings in April compared to a year ago.
The $450,000 median sales price in April was up $5,000 or 1.1% from April 2022 and was only $10,000 short of the record prices recorded last May and June, according to figures from the New Hampshire Realtors.
“We’re starting to see a leveling pattern with home prices, but with inventory as low as it is, it would come as no surprise to see a record high in the next several months,” said Dave Cummings, vice president of communications and member engagement with the New Hampshire Realtors.
The competition among buyers “is just as keen as it ever was,” Rice said.
“It’s commonplace to have 10 offers on a property,” he said. “Maybe, all the higher-end buyers who were squeezed out a year or so ago by the bidding wars are back now and participating in bidding wars of their own.”
The story in the 2020s is supply. At the end of April, 67 single-family homes were for sale in 13 Seacoast-area towns, including Portsmouth, Exeter and Rye, compared with 496 a decade ago.
“It puts it all in perspective,” Rice said.
Interest rates can make a big difference in a buyer’s monthly payments.
Putting 10% down on a $450,000 house today translates into a monthly payment of $2,530 for principal and interest alone on a 30-year fixed mortgage. That same loan payment would have been $2,241 a year ago and $1,755 in early 2022. When interest rates topped 7% last November, the monthly payment would have hit $2,716.
“The affordability index remains at historically low levels — most recently showing that New Hampshire’s median household income is just 70 percent of what is necessary to qualify for the median-priced home under prevailing interest rates,” Cummings said.
Bedford real estate agent Sara Lucas said she had six clients who can’t find either a condo or house to buy.
“It’s incredible there’s no inventory,” Lucas said recently.
The Seacoast set an April monthly record of 14 homes selling for more than $1 million each. That included six in Portsmouth and three in Rye.
The highest sold for $2.1 million: a large four-bedroom, four-bath home on Whitehorse Drive in Rye.
During the first four months of this year, the Seacoast saw single-family sales drop 14.2% from a year ago. The median price during that span was $660,000, up 7.3% from a year ago.
April’s median sales price was $750,000 for the Seacoast.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.