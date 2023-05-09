Development sold out
A new construction development on Maplewood Drive in Candia is sold out in a booming housing market.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Home prices are retesting their former high marks in New Hampshire.

The Seacoast area in April tied its highest median price, from last June, while the statewide median price climbed for a third straight month to within $10,000 of record territory.