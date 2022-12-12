North End homes
The home at 117 Arthur Ave. is almost completed at the North End by River Edge development in Manchester.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

Home sales in New Hampshire plunged 31% in November compared to a year earlier, but prices remained strong.

“Interest rates are now taking their toll,” said Rachel Eames, owner and broker at RE/MAX Capital Realty in Concord and RE/MAX Coastal Living in Newmarket.