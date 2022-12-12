Home sales in New Hampshire plunged 31% in November compared to a year earlier, but prices remained strong.
“Interest rates are now taking their toll,” said Rachel Eames, owner and broker at RE/MAX Capital Realty in Concord and RE/MAX Coastal Living in Newmarket.
A 20% drop in new home listings also is hurting sales, she said Monday.
“We’ve definitely peaked,” Eames said, adding prices “might settle a little bit more,” but “it’s certainly not going to become a buyers’ market.”
The 1,095 home sales finalized last month were almost 500 fewer than a year earlier.
November’s median sales price, however, rose by nearly $34,000 over a year’s time to $435,000. That also was higher than October’s price, according to figures from the New Hampshire Realtors.
“The affordability index has dropped considerably, but there’s still a lot of people with money out there,” said Greg Powers, with Keller Williams Realty Metropolitan in Bedford.
There were 312 more homes for sale in November than a year earlier, including sellers who remain wishful.
“Sellers haven’t gotten the word that it’s a more buyer-friendly market,” Powers said.
“Again, it’s not a buyers’ market. Sellers who are still pricing it as if it was March, April and May (when prices were higher) may be part of the reason houses are sitting on the market a little longer.”
Sellers got 99.9% of asking price in November, compared to 101.6% in November 2021.
Interest rates for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.58% across the country on Nov. 23. That’s more than double a year earlier, when the rate was 3.10%, according to Freddie Mac, a company that buys mortgages and repackages them to investors.
Not all communities were created equal.
Manchester had 39% fewer homes sold last month than in November 2021, worse than Concord (37%), Keene (32%) and Nashua (20%). All, however, saw price growth from 2021.
Lebanon had 33% fewer homes sold in November but at a median price that was 30% higher than a year earlier. Salem saw sales drop 55%, but the median price rose nearly 17%.
Derry, meanwhile, had a 41% decrease in sales and a 2.4% drop in its median price. Londonderry also saw a downturn in sales (off 30%) and in its median price (3.7%).
Rye, meanwhile, had nine closed sales in November vs. four in November 2021. The median price last month was $1.9 million.
Seabrook sold two homes in each of the past two Novembers, but they went for much more money last month. The median price was up nearly 600%, to $3.475 million.
“Houses are staying on the market a little bit longer but not forever,” Powers said.
Eames said homes were not getting as many multiple offers as earlier in the pandemic, but the ones she sold have gone for the asking price or above recently.
“Everything I put on the market I have sold,” Eames said. “It has been our most remarkable year ever in 28 years.”