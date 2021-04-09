Residents of one the largest homeless camps in Manchester -- a camp on land adjoining several local businesses -- were told this week that they will be evicted next Thursday, city and company officials said.
Some homeless have lived at the spot, which is accessed through the Firestone Complete Auto Care driveway off Elm Street, for more than a year. Some of the land includes railroad tracks. Most tents are pitched at the bottom of an embankment topped by Elm Street businesses.
The number of campers grew after police and social workers evicted homeless from camps last year. And at the end of March, two overflow winter shelters closed, prompting more to pitch tents on the land.
Residents estimated between 35 and 50 people live on the land.
“Here we go, right back to the same thing. They’re pushing us out,” said Calvin Atwood. Atwood had been living at an encampment on the Hillsborough County courthouse lawn until New Hampshire State Police cleared the property in late November.
On Friday, workers hammered posts with No Trespassing signs on the property.
Pan-Am Railways has had recent discussions with Manchester police, social service agencies and three other property owners about the camps, said Cynthia Scarano, the executive vice president of the company, which owns the rail lines.
“We’re all very sympathetic. We feel these are people’s homes,” she said. But she said a public health issue exists with needles and drug use in the camps. An overdose occurred last week, prompting Pan-Am to move to clear out the camps, she said.
The residents have until next Thursday, she said.
“There will be services offered. Whether they take advantage of the services, it’s up to them,” Scarano said.
She said the company will have to pay to clean up what is left behind. She said at past evictions the homeless have helped to do so.
Throughout the winter, city firefighters, police and workers with local social service agencies visited the camp on a regular basis, bringing food, warm clothes and gear, the homeless said.
The chief of staff for Mayor Joyce Craig, Lauren Smith, did not respond to an email.
The camp residents said Manchester and railroad police made a show of force Thursday. They initially told them to leave right away but then gave them until next Thursday, several said.
Heather Hamel, a spokesman for Manchester police, said the agency was on hand to make sure nothing illegal took place but has no part in moving the homeless people to a new location.
She said the nearby businesses -- Firestone, Dunkin', the railroad, St. Mary’s Bank and the adjacent gas station -- all signed trespass orders.
“I think we have a desperate need in Manchester to help with the addicted population. That’s the bigger issue,” said Damian Gunther, regional manager for St. Mary’s Bank. He said the bank has had not conversations with police since November.
He said the bank has had problems with needles, passed out people, body waste and panhandling, but the panhandling diminished once the bank closed its lobby to appointment-only customers.
He said the homeless need a better place to live than the campground.
In a statement, Firestone said it has seen an uptick in trespassing and it is cooperating with Manchester police "as they work to resolve the trespassing issue on our leased property and ensure our store, employees and customers remain safe and secure."
In an email, Families in Transition spokesman Kyle Chumas said the organization will be working with the city and other providers next week to ensure a plan is in place for continued outreach to people who live in encampments.
Chumas said 116 beds are now available at the New Horizons shelter, and it is close to full most nights. As more people receive COVID-19 vaccinations and safety guidelines loosen up, the organization hopes to have space for 138 beds.
Nicholas Crawford, 27, was also evacuated from the courthouse last November. He said he went into drug treatment and moved into a sober house, then he relapsed.
He moved to the Firestone camp about a month ago and has been trying to get into residential treatment.
“They want us to get off the drugs and off the streets,” he said, “then help us get off the drugs and off the street.”