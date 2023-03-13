Market & Main
Buy Now

Land behind Carrabba’s Italian Grill at the Market and Main project might become 55 and over housing rather than a hotel.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

The owner of an assisted-living facility in Bedford wants to build a five-story, 65-unit independent senior living complex at a spot previously proposed for a hotel at Market and Main.

The conceptual plans come as 200 market-rate apartments were rejected by town planners in September 2020. The mixed-use development’s plans have changed multiple times since first being approved in 2016.

Concept plans for Market and Main apartments

The proposed entrance to a 65-unit over-55 apartment building at Market and Main in Bedford.