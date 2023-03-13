The owner of an assisted-living facility in Bedford wants to build a five-story, 65-unit independent senior living complex at a spot previously proposed for a hotel at Market and Main.
The conceptual plans come as 200 market-rate apartments were rejected by town planners in September 2020. The mixed-use development’s plans have changed multiple times since first being approved in 2016.
The preliminary plans for the senior complex were submitted to the Bedford Planning Board for a nonbinding review in December. A site walk open to the public is set to take place at 5 p.m. on March 23 with the proposal being heard again at the board’s meeting on March 27.
The project at 125 S. River Road would require waivers in order to be built in the town’s performance zoning district, which encourages innovation and maximum tax revenue.
The apartments, for people age 55 and over, would be a subsidiary of Senior Living of Bedford, a tax-exempt organization that owns Bowman Place at Olde Bedford. The nonprofit says it would buy the land from Encore Enterprises of Plano, Texas, and negotiate a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with the town.
The nonprofit says the apartments would give residents a high degree of independence, according to the submission. As residents age, they would have an option to move to Bowman, which offers assisted living and memory care.
“Active adult living includes many opportunities for socialization, sports and leisure activity, intellectual activity such as arts and the theater, the ability to continue to work, and also to contribute to the greater community,” a narrative submitted on Oct. 17 reads.
The proposed building would be located behind Bedford KinderCare and along an Interstate 293 offramp.
Right now, Market and Main, the previous site of Macy’s, is home to Trader Joe’s, Friendly Toast and a Carrabba’s Italian Grill that pre-dates the development. Several buildings, including REI Co-op and a multi-tenant building, are under construction as part of phase two by Encore.
In a memo to the planning board, Planning Director Becky Hebert said the company’s payment in lieu of taxes agreement covers the town taxes, excluding school and county taxes.
Opposition
The Bedford Fire Department said that senior housing developments can place a higher demand for ambulance services and the department doesn’t have adequate facilities or staffing to meet the need of existing assisted living, nursing homes and senior housing.
“Staff would recommend a fiscal impact analysis be submitted with the final site plan application to fully evaluate and understand the project’s impact to municipal services,” Hebert wrote.
The nonprofit status has prompted at least 22 emails to be sent to town officials.
Joe Taylor of New Boston Road urged the planning board to reject the plans.
“I am opposed to any waivers being granted for this to be built and for it to be granted nonprofit status,” he wrote. “The planning board should not allow this development given that it isn’t allowed in that location and that it will have an adverse effect on taxpayers.”
Others said it should only be granted if the full amount of taxes are paid.
‘Perfect match’
Eldon Munson, a consultant project manager for Senior Living of Bedford, told the planning board in December that there is a demand for such housing for those who are younger than the population at Bowman Place.
“Many people still work part time even though they may be retired,” he said. “They enjoy shopping, restaurants, outside activity, hiking, traveling and so on.”
The location off I-293 is perfect for those who want to travel because of the access to the airport and highway, he said.
Thomas Farrelly, executive director of the New England region at Cushman & Wakefield, a commercial real estate firm not involved in the project, said he never understood given the location why Bedford was so resistant to the original apartment plan.
“It’s a perfect match when you consider that use and the amenities that are there,” he said of the proposed plan. “It is only going to strengthen that project’s position in the area.”
He said mixed-use developments, such as Tuscan Village in Salem, draw a wide range of interest in terms of demographics, including those over 55.
The 107,000-square-foot apartment building is set to include 53 one- and two-bedroom units and 12 affordable units. A total of 761 parking spaces are planned, with 28 spaces underground.
The units are anticipated to range from 476 to 1,423 square feet, according to the plans. The exterior elements are expected to match much of the nearby retail architecture.
According to project documents, amenities will include a coffee bar, meeting rooms, lounges and a fitness center. A rooftop garden is proposed to include raised garden beds, a cabana, tables and seats.
A path is also planned to connect to a trail along Bowman Creek.
As of November 2021, the plans for Market and Main included 69,000 square feet of retail, a 30,000-square-foot office building, 52,500-square-foot hotel (125 beds) and 22,000 square feet of restaurant space.
The site plan was approved as a “pad site” for a four-story hotel, but no specific plans were approved.
At the December meeting, planning board Chairman Charles Fairman said the building would be by far the largest at Market and Main and in the area. He referred to The Chandler, a recently completed 133-unit apartment building near Whole Foods with four and five stories.
“Chandler is screened by many large trees, and this building will not be,” he said. “This building is really going to stand out at this size.”