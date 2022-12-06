Epping/Fremont Real Estate
A sign on Martin Road marks the spot where a new apartment complex is proposed in Epping.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER FILE

Epping’s zoning board was wrong to deny a variance to the developer of a proposed 315-unit apartment project that included 64 workforce units, the state’s Housing Appeals Board has ruled.

The decision means developer Tom Prieto can seek approval from the planning board for his estimated $50 million to $75 million project. He expects to go before that board Jan. 12.