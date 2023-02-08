221223-news-newhome-016_4734

People bought nearly 40% fewer homes in January compared to two years ago. This home is being built along the Merrimack River on Brown Avenue in Manchester recently.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER FILE

People bought nearly 40% fewer homes in New Hampshire in January than two years ago, the lowest one-month total in 12 years.

Meanwhile, some areas are beginning to see lower prices than a year ago.