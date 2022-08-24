Housing market

A booming housing market with quick sales and bidding wars were a feature of the pandemic. After a recent spike in interest rates, sales have fallen and there’s been a marked decline in online and foot traffic.

 Smiley N. Pool/Dallas Morning News/TNS

More homes on the market means good news for buyers, at least for those who can afford mortgage payments at a higher rate than they were at this time last year.

The number of homes for sale rose in July by 30.7%, compared with July 2021, the fastest annual increase since July 2017, according to Realtor.com's Monthly Housing Market Trends Report. However, listings are still 44.4% lower than there were in July 2019. Of the 50 largest metro areas, active listings increased in 45 markets, with the biggest increase in active listings in Phoenix (up 158.7%, compared with July 2021), Austin (154.5%) and Raleigh (up 137.5%). In the Washington, D.C., market, active listings were up 5.4% in July, compared with July 2021.