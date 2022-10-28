ATHOME-KITCHEN-FAUCET-SPENDING-DMT

While quality is important, the cost of a kitchen faucet also depends on your style and needs.

 Dreamstime/TNS

Few things bring new character to a kitchen quite like a new faucet. An expensive faucet, however, can put quite a dent in your budget. It begs the question: How much should you spend on a kitchen faucet?

According to Delia Kenza of Delia Kenza Interiors, it’s a fixture worth shelling out a few extra bucks for.