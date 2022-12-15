Fresh-cut Christmas tress can make the entire house smell festive, but they also pose a fire risk if not handled properly.
Christmas trees pose a unique fire risk because of how flammable they are when they dry out.
“Whether you choose a live tree, or like many firefighters, an artificial tree, which is much safer, it’s important to be extra cautious and fire-safe during the holidays,” Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said.
Here are some guidelines to making sure you celebrate safely this year:
If you decide to get a fresh Christmas tree, purchase it as close to Christmas as possible, especially if you are buying from a pre-cut tree lot, said Philadelphia fire battalion chief Gustav Baumann.
Want the freshest possible tree? Cut it yourself at a farm.
Once you’ve gotten your tree home, cut 2 inches from the bottom of the stump to help it better absorb water. Trees begin to dry out as soon as they’re cut, and resin may seal over the old cut, preventing the tree from absorbing water.
Use goggles, gloves, and a saw with a handle and blade with no broken teeth, Baumann said.
“Even though we picked up our tree as close to Christmas, we’re not sure when it got cut down,” he said.
Set the tree firmly in the stand with room for plenty of water. It is critical to check the level of water every day to make sure the tree remains hydrated.
Any decorations on a tree that are electrical, such as lights, require a solid connection.
That means one outlet, one plug — no power strips or extension cords.
“Never overload the outlets,” Baumann said.
Make sure that there are no portable space heaters or any other heat sources, such as radiators or baseboard heaters, close to the tree.
As a general rule, keep the tree at least three feet from anything that could be considered flammable.
Maybe you’re the type to leave your outdoor Christmas lights up until spring, but Christmas trees should be taken down and disposed of as soon as the holidays are over.
Be careful smoking next to a Christmas tree.
Do not put candles next to a tree.
Check all string light wires for wear.
If you are celebrating Hanukkah or Kwanzaa, make sure that your menorah or kinara are at least 3 feet from anything flammable.
Consider having a nearby source of water that could act as a fire extinguisher.
Never leave open flames unattended by an adult.
When cooking holiday meals, keep track of any open flame and never leave stoves and ovens unattended.
Make sure that every floor of your house has a working smoke alarm. Call 311 if you can’t afford one.
Once a smoke alarm goes off, everybody in the house needs to know what to do.
Have an exit plan and practice it.
