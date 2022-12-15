ATHOME-HDY-CHRISTMASTREE-SAFETY-DMT

If you decide to get a fresh Christmas tree, purchase it as close to Christmas as possible, especially if you are buying from a pre-cut tree lot.

 Dreamstime/TNS

Fresh-cut Christmas tress can make the entire house smell festive, but they also pose a fire risk if not handled properly.

Christmas trees pose a unique fire risk because of how flammable they are when they dry out.