A: You face a few different issues: how to prep brick and tile so paint sticks, which paint to use and how to apply the paint evenly to such textured surfaces.

There's considerable disagreement about whether you need high-temperature paint for the bricks and hearth or whether regular paint will work. Benjamin Moore and Behr, two major paint manufacturers, both offer advice online suggesting regular paint is sufficient. But many other online sources say to use high-temperature paint, such as the Stove Bright brand stocked by many fireplace shops. Forrest Technical Coatings in Eugene, Ore, makes Stove Bright, which comes in 36 colors and is available in both aerosol cans and brush-on formulas. (On Amazon, a 16-ounce can of brush-on charcoal paint is $27.99 and an aerosol can is $22.71.)