HOWTO-PAINTOFF

A reader wants to know how to get the paint off this wood sideboard.  

 Reader Photo/WASHINGTON POST

Q: I had painters in my house a few weeks ago and just noticed paint left on the sideboard in my dining room. This is beautiful cherry furniture and is part of a custom set made for me by John Landis. How do I get it off without damaging the furniture?

A: Because you know who made your piece, a quick phone call to John Landis Cabinetworks in New Jersey (215- 520-9071; jlcabinet.com) was all it took to identify the type of finish: a Sherwin-Williams catalyzed varnish. Landis, who designs all the pieces his company makes but now has a crew that works on the fabrication and finishing, said he also adds paste wax as extra protection over the varnish on surfaces that will get a lot of wear, such as the top and surrounding edge on your sideboard.