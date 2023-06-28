Sapienza on radio

Matthew Sapienza logs on to his amateur radio at his Palm Street apartment in Nashua.

 Mark Hayward / Union Leader

NASHUA — An Iraqi war veteran is getting pushed out of his home of eight years by an organization whose primary mission is to keep veterans off the street.

Matthew Sapienza, who has built an expansive ham radio operation at the Palm Street property he rents, said it’s not fair.

Sapienza with tower

Nashua resident Matthew Sapienza works with electrical relays that power his amateur radio transmissions.
Sapienza on porch

Matthew Sapienza sits on his porch at 114 Palm St. in Nashua