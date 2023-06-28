NASHUA — An Iraqi war veteran is getting pushed out of his home of eight years by an organization whose primary mission is to keep veterans off the street.
Matthew Sapienza, who has built an expansive ham radio operation at the Palm Street property he rents, said it’s not fair.
He has to leave a home where he is happy and able to address the PTSD he has after Iraq, he said.
Nashua-based Harbor Care said it wants to convert the two-family home where Sapienza lives into apartments for individuals with special needs.
“Harbor Care is not going to throw anyone into homelessness because of this work,” said Chief Executive Henry Och. “It’s Harbor Care’s goal to end homelessness, not contribute to it.”
In early May, Harbor Care gave Sapienza a 60-day notice to vacate the apartment that he shares with his dog, Luna. The upstairs tenant, a single mom with two children, received a similar notice.
“I’ve been spoiled here,” acknowledges Sapienza, who is 55. He has a backyard that’s big enough for a condo, he said.
He has erected three stand-alone radio towers. The roof hosts other antennae.
“I don’t think what they’re doing is right, to uproot our lifestyles for their own gain,” Sapienza said. “Just let me stay here and leave me the hell alone.”
Outside of the Massachusetts home he grew up in, this is the longest he’s stayed in any one place.
He has given it his own personal touch. In pursuing his amateur radio passion, he has prevailed over the city to erect the towers. The highest is 68 feet, and he installed them with the help of fellow radio enthusiasts.
He said he spent six months in Iraq in 2003, where he came under a mortar attack. He doesn’t handle crowds well; it took him three months to leave the house once he returned from Iraq, he said.
He said he experiences PTSD, depression, anxiety and sleep disorder. He is now on VA disability and also receives Section 8 federal housing vouchers to help pay for his two-bedroom apartment.
He said a VA program, Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing, is trying to find him a place.
But he worries he will end up in a bad neighborhood. Although he wants to maintain his amateur radio operation, he realizes that he probably won’t be able to transplant his three towers.
“It’s been nice to have an antenna on the roof,” he said.
Harbor Care’s Och said he didn’t know much about the conversion of the two-family home or how many people will end up living there. It’s too early for such details, he said. But he said they likely will be independent apartments, not a group-home situation.
Och said Harbor Care is working with other agencies to find a place that meets the needs of Sapienza and his upstairs neighbor.
“I can tell you that the tenants have been engaged, have been shown properties,” he said. They have rejected alternatives so far.
Angela Westerhoff, a single mom, lives in the upstairs apartment with her two teenage children. She’s looking, but 60 days isn’t enough to find a new home in the tight rental market, she said.
“They’re all run-down or in sketchy neighborhoods,” Westerhoff said. Some apartments are outside of Nashua, where she said it’s important for her to stay because her daughter has only one year left in Nashua High School South. Her son has two.
She can’t get a straight answer from Harbor Care about when she has to be out, she said.
Och said Harbor Care, which provides permanent and supportive housing to more than 1,000 people, including 215 veterans, won’t put anybody out on the street because of the change in the apartment, but the tenants probably won’t be able to stay at Palm Street.