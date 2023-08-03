ATHOME-ASK-ANGI-DMT

Solar pool covers are a simple but effective way to use the sun’s heat to keep your pool comfortably warm.

 Dreamstime

We mostly think of home swimming pools as summer diversions. After all, the most efficient heater available to us, the sun, is keeping the water warm at all times.

But, thanks to solar panels, you can also heat water and keep your pool warm much earlier in spring and much later into the chilly season if you so desire.