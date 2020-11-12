The Old Homestead Highway site in Swanzey where a Walpole developer wants to put a 76-unit senior housing complex got a visit this week from Cheshire County Superior Court Judge David Ruoff.
Ruoff is set to issue a ruling in the coming weeks on the project that the Swanzey Zoning Board of Appeal effectively blocked earlier this year.
“The judge and clerk came out to Swanzey this week to take a look at the location,” said Jack Franks, the CEO of Avanru Development.
Franks did not want to comment on the case.
Ruoff also reportedly observed an 80-unit apartment complex recently approved on the other side of Wilson Pond in Swanzey.
Franks has previously faulted the ZBA, in part, for listening to a group of what he called “activist” neighbors instead of following the law.
Dozens of residents opposed the development, citing potential traffic problems and other concerns. Petitions against the project and letter-writing campaigns coincided with massive turnout for the online ZBA hearings, with 70 to 80 people participating.
Joely Fanning, a North Swanzey resident who wrote letters to the ZBA opposing the project, said a major concern for many residents is that the large-scale project would be on a relatively small lot.
“It’s just so foreign to have something of that magnitude on a lot so small,” Fanning has said.
Avanru initially wanted to put a 99-unit complex on the 2 1/2-acre site adjacent to the Dillant-Hopkins Airport. The number was later reduced to 76, according to town records. Franks has said the original, larger plan would have required more parking than could fit on the property.
The project was targeted to be affordable housing for people 62 or older. The complex would have had a 21,000-square-foot footprint at the site.
Franks’ company recently completed an affordable housing project in Walpole.