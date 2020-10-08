The Lakes Region Parade of Homes has been a popular way for local builders and remodelers to showcase their work and craftsmanship.
This year marks the 13th Parade of Homes tour sponsored by Lakes Region Builders & Remodelers Association.
There are eight projects including four newly built homes, two extensive remodels and two home renovation projects.
Bella Woods Building, Hayward & Co., Northstar Contractors, Inter-Lakes Builders, Outside-In Construction, KTM Exterior, Custance Brothers Woodworking and Sandra Curtis Design LLC, and Lighthouse Contracting Group are the featured builders.
The virtual tour kicks off Saturday and runs for months online. Click into any of the home detail pages to see photos of the project, read the home description and learn more about the builder.
If parade-goers wish to see more, tickets are available and cost $10 per household. When a ticket is purchased online, a unique code will be sent that allows full access to all of the elements of the virtual home tour.
The interactive site remains live through March 31, 2021.
All ticket holders will be entered into a drawing to win local prizes including an overnight stay at Mill Falls, Meredith, a 15-foot telescoping flagpole donated by Watermark Marine, gift certificates to restaurants and more.
Proceeds from the ticket sales help fund the Huot Technical Center’s build programs — inspiring the next generation of trade professionals.
Taking the tour
Patrons can click the “360 Virtual Tour” link. Then, to virtually “walk” through the homes, click/tap the circles on the floor of the space to move around. Want to take a look
around from any given spot? Use your mouse/finger to get a 360 view of any spot in the home. Want to see the 3-D view of the entire home? Click on the 3-D floor plan icon in the left corner of the screen to see the home in “dollhouse” view.
For the Meet the Builder tours, click on “Video Tour” link. Visitors can take their time meeting each builder by watching their professional video modules from the convenience of their own homes. Builders are available to answer questions via email.
Ticket holders can help determine the 2020 “People’s Choice” Award by voting for their favorite overall project. The deadline to vote is 11:59 p.m. Oct. 20
What to look for
The tour includes over 25,000 square feet of living space. With more people working and learning from home and with the low inventory of new homes in the market, many homeowners
are looking to renovate existing homes and spaces. Check out homes 7 and 8 for ideas and unique collaborations with builders and designers. For more extensive remodels, take a look at homes 3 and 4.
There’s a tremendous interest in homes that combine timeless architectural design elements with open floor plans, higher ceilings — and the latest advances in energy efficiency
and home automation. Another thing to look for are so-called memory points — details and features that visitors talk about long after the event is over such as large open kitchens,
high ceilings, walk-in pantries, game rooms, masterful stone fireplaces, high performance windows and custom wood flooring.
Home 6 features a custom modular with attached four-car garage that will reinvent how you look at modular building as it has developed into a refined craft and offers affordability and efficiency.
The stunning brand new construction at homes 1, 2, 5 and 6 will impress visitors with attention to detail, stunning design and quality products. Take a close look at the landscaping and outdoor living spaces, too. Landscape designers know how to select and coordinate plant varieties, textures and colors to maximize the curb appeal of a home. They’re also knowledgeable about materials that will help you get more value out of your landscaping, such as native plants that require less water, trees that provide shade to passively cool the house, and alternatives to large expanses of lawn.The Parade of Homes is brought to you by Lakes Region Builders and Remodelers (www.lakesregionbuilders.com). This year’s presenting sponsors are Dead River Company, Meredith Village Savings Bank and Belknap Landscape.