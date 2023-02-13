131 Orange St. in Manchester
Kevin Denbow salvages a bed frame for scrap metal from a pile of furniture left outside of 131 Orange St. in Manchester on Monday.

The landlord of the Orange Street tenements infested with rats said something recently happened in Manchester that caused the rat problem to explode at the apartment complex, and he has told exterminators to clear the rats regardless of cost.

In a lengthy telephone interview, Rob Crowley said that for years he has had to deal with problems that can contribute to rats, including homeless people breaking basement windows to find shelter, strangers dumping trash on the property and immigrant tenants not storing food properly.

Furniture is piled up outside of 131 Orange St. in Manchester, one of the four adjacent buildings where a rat infestation is causing havoc for tenants.