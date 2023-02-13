The landlord of the Orange Street tenements infested with rats said something recently happened in Manchester that caused the rat problem to explode at the apartment complex, and he has told exterminators to clear the rats regardless of cost.
In a lengthy telephone interview, Rob Crowley said that for years he has had to deal with problems that can contribute to rats, including homeless people breaking basement windows to find shelter, strangers dumping trash on the property and immigrant tenants not storing food properly.
But he said he can’t explain why the rat problem mushroomed in the past to three or four weeks. According to reports, a child was bitten by a rat in one of his buildings in late January.
“Something happened. Something happened on a bigger scale that’s causing this problem. It happened very quickly,” said Crowley, owner of Hinch-Crowley Realty Associates, which owns the four buildings at 125-131 Orange St.
Meanwhile, the vice chairman of the Manchester school board said the city should address the rat infestation as if it were a building fire and have the Red Cross put tenants up in hotels.
At-large school board member Jim O’Connell also said teachers, school social workers and other staff worked on their off hours to help relocate the family of the student who had been bitten. The child’s family no longer lives in the four-building complex, but other students remain.
“I don’t know how these kids can come to school on a Monday morning calmly and attentively and ready to learn,” said O’Connell, who is considering a run for mayor.
Alderman Pat Long has also said the city should remove and house remaining tenants if the rats are a danger. The Union Leader was unable to secure an interview with Mayor Joyce Craig for this article.
On Sunday, the New Hampshire Sunday News reported that a 7-year-old suffered a rat bite at 127 Orange St., a tenement building plagued with building code violations.
The city told the landlord to address the problem immediately, but exterminators reported ongoing problems with trash and rat holes 10 days after the bite.
‘Infested with rodents’
Crowley said he has instructed A1 Exterminators to take care of the rat problem.
“They have a signed, blank check to do what has to be done,” he said. Crowley said his workers have sealed holes. Sometimes it works, but some of the buildings have fieldstone foundations, which make it easy for rodents to enter, he said.
Crowley said his exterminators hypothesize on outside reasons for the rat infestation — a rumored break in a city sewer main and the clearing of homeless camps.
There is no evidence of a sewer main break.
Craig’s office said the city has had no sewer main breaks recently, and the most recent sewer work in that area was in November 2021. The city also has no evidence of rat infestation in sewers or manholes.
The Families in Transition homeless camp, cleared late last month, was about a half-mile from the Orange Street tenements. The other big homeless encampment, the Live Free camp on Canal Street, was cleared in summer 2020 and is a mile from Orange Street.
Meanwhile, a Manchester District Court judge has ordered Hinch-Crowley to immediately address the infestation.
Judge William Lyons issued the order on Jan. 31 and scheduled a hearing for Feb. 16.
The mother of the bitten child, Tunda Mami, had to leave her apartment on Jan. 27, according to the filing.
“It was infested with rodents and my child was bitten. We are all traumatized and the landlord is not fixing anything. We are living ... in shelter,” the filing reads.
She asked for $4,000 for injury to her son and damage done by rats eating clothes, furniture, mattresses and food in the pantry. A community health worker with the Manchester Health Department assisted Mami in filing the document.
‘An ongoing problem’
Hinch-Crowley purchased the property in 2015 and cleared out drug dealers and gangs, Crowley said. The company worked with the New England International Institute to place refugees and immigrants in the apartments, he said.
He said cultural differences are a challenge, and the company has asked the International Institute to educate immigrants about proper food handling, storage and cleanup.
He also emailed a reporter quotes from recent reports by exterminators about problems inside apartments. They say food items are not sealed, trash is out in the open, sanitation is an issue and apartments must be decluttered.
Crowley said he would not provide the actual reports because they would violate tenant privacy. The company recently sent letters to tenants to keep their units clean, he said.
“It’s an ongoing problem. So what do you do? Do you evict the people? It’s not our goal, but they have to clean up as well,” Crowley said.
Crowley said his company is not demanding rent from any family that moves out because of the infestation. He said it would be easier to address the rats if the apartments were vacant.
According to O’Connell, the family that moved out with the help of school staff could not bring their bedding to the new apartment because of possible infestation. The school workers scrambled to provide them with furniture and other household goods.
On Monday, an apartment’s worth of furniture was in front of 125 Orange St. Crowley said he did not know how it got there and speculated that a stranger could have dumped it.
But according to city records, last Thursday a person paid a $50 fee to have the city pick up and dispose of the property.
O’Connell said he first heard about the rat bite on Feb. 2 from school workers.
“My reaction was one of horror,” he said. “I can’t believe that in the modern city of Manchester, this would be allowed to happen.”