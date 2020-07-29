'Hope' for NH Craftsmen's fair

The League of NH Craftsmen’s is going online this year, and among the offerings is this $20 “Hope” T-shirt, which was designed by Amee Sweet-McNamara and features glimpses of work by some of the artisans. The logo also comes on a ball cap ($30), hoodie ($45) and tote bag $40.

The annual League of NH Craftsmen’s Fair is going virtual for its 87th celebration.

For more than 50 years, the eight-day fair took place during the first week in August at the Mount Sunapee Resort in Newbury. But because of the pandemic, the 2020 event, which will feature some favorite elements of the fair, will get an online format.

It’s set to run Aug. 1-9, when customers can shop directly from more than 140 participants, catch live and on-demand demonstrations, take virtual tours of the “Art, Craft and Design” exhibition and enjoy some musical performances.

Go to nhcrafts.org for information and links.

