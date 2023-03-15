ATHOME-SPRING-CLEANING-TIPS-DMT

Waiting for a cloudy day of overcast skies is an easy way to ensure that cleaning your windows goes smoothly.

 Dreamstime/TNS

Spring cleaning time is almost here. From getting behind heavy bookshelves to crawling under narrow tables, it’s a lot of hard work that can make a big impact on your living space. Here are a number of tips from cleaning experts on how you can make the most of your spring cleaning in 2023.

Fix air leaks