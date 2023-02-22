Grand Central Suites

An artist rendering of the Grand Central Suites project proposed for Central Street in Manchester.

 Provided by Grand Central Suites LLC

Manchester aldermen Tuesday approved three years of tax breaks for a Massachusetts developer to tear down the former Athens Restaurant and Central Ale House in Manchester and build a new eight-story apartment building with 77 apartments.

The building at 21 and 31 Central St. — to be called Grand Central Suites — will include one- and two-bedroom units and nearly 2,000 square feet of commercial space, according to the plans. The rents will range from $2,000 to $3,000 a month, according to project documents.