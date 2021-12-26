A Manchester developer wants to convert another office building on Chestnut Street into apartments.
Ben Gamache recently converted 540 Chestnut St. into 12 apartments and the second floor of 62 Lowell St. into nine units. He’s now proposing to convert 530 Chestnut St. into another 12 units, according to an application filed with the Planning Department.
The plan is designed to “help with the housing shortages in the city of Manchester,” the application reads.
The plan is expected to go before the planning board on Jan. 6 for a site plan review and change-of-use request. Multi-family housing is allowed in the Central Business District.
“The use of the property would be similar to the request next door to convert to multi-family and there is a wide mix of uses in this area and the applicant believes this use would be compatible with the neighborhoods,” the application reads.
Gamache requested to change 540 Chestnut St. and 62 Lowell St. into apartments in February.
“With the pandemic and the downsizing of office spaces there are a lot of (commercial) vacancies,” Gamache previously told the Union Leader. “There is not as much of a need for office space.”
Brady Sullivan Properties converted space in the Jefferson Mill into 61 lofts and Red Oak Apartment Homes received approval from the zoning board to retrofit the Independent Order of Odd Fellows building at 73 Hanover St. across from the Palace Theatre into 43 units.
The former Lemay Jewelers and Raxx Billiards on Elm Street is being redeveloped into a mixed-use property, including 33 apartments.
The apartments at 540 Chestnut St. are listed on apartments.com for between $1,950-$2,225 a month. The $2,225 units include two bedrooms and two bathrooms.
The units are between 620 and 910 square feet, according to the listing.
The combined projects will bring 33 new apartments to downtown.