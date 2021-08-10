The Manchester Housing and Redevelopment Authority hopes to add 48 low-income units to its Kelley Falls apartment property on the West Side.
The apartments are part of an effort to address “a dire need for new housing units” in the city, Mary Ellen Jutras, managing director of real estate development, said during a planning board meeting last week.
Two three-story buildings with 24 units each would be constructed on vacant land at 315 Kimball St. and include a mix of one, two and three bedroom apartments, according to the plans. The project is expected to cost about $13 million and will be paid for with a variety of funding sources.
A public hearing took place Thursday, and the board will consider the application at its next meeting.
The remaining 132-units will be renovated as part of the multi-phase project, Jutras said. The existing 17 buildings have been described as post-World War II “bunker-style” housing, which were made out of precast concrete. Individuals and families first moved into the property in 1949.
Jeffrey Merritt, co-founder of Granite Engineering, said the buildings have been designed to have a residential look and feel. The 10-acres property allows for the density under zoning.
Eventually, the existing buildings will be renovated to match the new buildings. The interior of the units will also be renovated, Jutras said.
Scott Donovan, of Warrenstreet Architects Inc., said the property originally had 200 units before being reduced to 132 when the third floor units were eliminated.
“For the most part they remain as they were back in the early 1950s when they were constructed,” he said.
Trent Howard, who owns 70 Pinedale St., opposed the increased density on the property because of crime and traffic. He spoke of issues surrounding the property dating back to the 1980s.
“Right now, I just see nothing but problems with 48 units,” he said during the public hearing. “I just see a lot of issues that are going to happen.”
Matthew Ping, broker/property manager at Ledgeview Commercial Partners, says the property is underutilized. His company saw upwards of 20 applications for a recent apartment listed.
“I’ve heard the stories from the '70s or '80s, but I wasn’t around back then,” he said. “Density can be a problem, but if you get community involvement you get people encouraged to care about where they live.”
The Manchester Housing and Redevelopment Authority owns and manages 1,271 public housing apartments for low-income families, elderly and adults with disabilities, according to its website. Rent is based on income.