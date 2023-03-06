A Florida company that reached a deal with the city of Manchester to develop mixed-income housing on the Pearl Street parking lot site is now seeking approvals from the city’s zoning board.
The developer, Lansing Melbourne Group, is seeking approval to construct a 366-unit building on nearly 3 acres, where a maximum of 249 units is allowed in the Central Business District. An attached parking garage will include 540 parking spaces and 114 parking spaces underneath the building, according to the plans.
The project document also reveals what the developer is thinking for architecture. The plans show a modern looking six-story building, which will be called “The Pearl.”
Lansing Melbourne Group and the city signed a master development agreement in November. The city asked for proposals to redevelop the underutilized lot.
Of the 366 units, 254 will be market rate and 60 for workforce housing. Neighborworks will provide 52 affordable units.
The group says the 47% increase in density is appropriate. The rendering shows space for grocery and retail uses.
The parking lot has about 325 spaces right now.
“The (Central Business District) is marked by a large variety of building types and sizes, many much larger than the proposed buildings, and the proposed uses within the building are all allowed by right within the zone,” the application reads. “Creating an attractive new building with many residential units in a large downtown lot where there are currently none will provide additional customers for nearby providers of goods and services, and the project itself provides additional public parking as well as opportunities for new retail, restaurants, and amenity space.”
The 52 affordable units will be along Orange Street, according to the plans.
Lansing Melbourne Group developed the new parking garage on Commercial Street for Southern New Hampshire University and the Tru Hotel by Hilton on Spring Street.