The Pearl apartments planned for Manchester

An artist rendering show the proposed architecture for The Pearl apartment building set to be built at a parking lot owned by the city.

 Built Form Architecture

A Florida company that reached a deal with the city of Manchester to develop mixed-income housing on the Pearl Street parking lot site is now seeking approvals from the city’s zoning board.

The developer, Lansing Melbourne Group, is seeking approval to construct a 366-unit building on nearly 3 acres, where a maximum of 249 units is allowed in the Central Business District. An attached parking garage will include 540 parking spaces and 114 parking spaces underneath the building, according to the plans.