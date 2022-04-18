A California company received approval from the Manchester Zoning Board of Adjustment last week to build up to 160 housing units downtown.
The board unanimously approved variances to tear down the old police station at 351 Chestnut St. and construct a five-story building with up to 110 units and a parking garage. Another four-story building with up to 50 units will be built across Merrimack Street in an underused parking lot, according to plans submitted with the city.
The board unanimously voted to increase density on the sites to allow the project to proceed.
Lincoln Avenue Capital based in Santa Monica, Calif., has more than 50,000 residents in 100 properties across 18 states, according to its website. This will be its first project in New England.
Brian Pratt, a senior project manager with Fuss & O’Neill, presented the plans to the board and the project is still in design development so the exact number of units haven’t been determined. It will be a mix of studios and one- and two-bedrooms.
The parking garage at 351 Chestnut St. will have between 45 and 50 spots.
He mentioned the city’s master plan calls for additional housing, especially affordable housing.
“As you know the city is in need of housing, especially affordable housing so this project being 100% affordable is a huge benefit to the city,” Pratt said.
The company does not expect a huge demand for parking with the building’s location being close to downtown and public transportation.
Jane Haigh of the Manchester Housing Alliance said the group applauds the company for “finally bringing affordable housing” and showing other developers it’s possible.
“We are very tired of developers going like, ‘Well, we just can’t do it,’” she said.