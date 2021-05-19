MANCHESTER — The owners of the former Currier Art Center got approval last week from the zoning board to convert the building into 26 apartments.
A Victorian home on the property will house an additional three units, according to the application.
The project needed a variance to increase the number of allowed units on the property from 16.5 to 29 units.
The board unanimously voted to grant the variance.
The studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units will be between 412 and 730 square feet, according to the application. A studio is expected to lease for $1,400 a month.
Brian Pratt of engineering firm Fuss & O’Neill said the number of units “appropriately fills out the space.” He said these types of units are in high demand.
During a public hearing, one resident worried about on-street parking and congestion around the property.
Pratt said the property will include 46 parking spaces, which is 1.6 parking spaces per unit. Many are expected to have a single tenant. Some will choose to walk, bike or use ride-sharing services, he said.
The Currier Museum of Art had used the building at 180 Pearl St. for offices, classroom and storage space since 1998. The existing maintenance building will be leased back to the Currier, according to the application.
The 22,332-square-foot building, known for generations as the Women’s Aid Home and later Pearl Manor, was built so women of modest means or without families to care for them would have a comfortable place to live in their final years. The Victorian home — known as the Kennard Home — was moved there by the Currier in 2005 from its original address at 677 Beech St.
Inventor Dean Kamen and business partner Robert Tuttle bought the property in March for about $1.25 million under the entity 180 Pearl Associates LLC. The two mostly hold buildings in the Millyard, including the headquarters of Kamen’s DEKA Research and Development at 340 Commercial St.