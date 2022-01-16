A developer who wants to build a 12-unit apartment building on a vacant lot at Hanover and Maple streets in Manchester won’t be getting a new hearing before the zoning board.
Attorney Roy Tilsley of Bernstein Shur Law Firm requested a new hearing saying the board “erred when it denied the administrative appeal” last November.
A burned-out Victorian was torn down at 324 Hanover St. in 2019 after a Dec. 7, 2017, fire. The lot has been vacant ever since.
City Plans Examiner Karl Franck declined the permit filed Aug. 9 to construct the approved building, saying a zoning variance and construction period for the structure have expired. He said a new variance will be required.
Reconstruction of a damaged non-conforming building needs to start within one year and be completed within two years, according to the city’s zoning ordinance. Under a May 2019 variance, the zoning board of adjustment extended the date to start construction to Aug. 7, 2019.
The appeal says a second variance granted on Sept. 13, 2019 had not yet expired. Variances are valid for two years.
“The second variance does not contain any conditions of approval tying it to the first variance,” Tilsley wrote. “Nor does the second variance contain any conditions of approval tying it to the first variance.”
The board disagreed saying the second variance was a modification of the first variance.
Guy Guerra did say he wanted to see something happen on the lot and originally said did not have a problem with the rehearing.
“I just want to see something done there,” he said.
He ultimately voted against the rehearing.
The construction of the new building should have been completed in August 2021, said Michael Landry, deputy director for building regulations for the planning and community development department.
“The two year period was triggered by that August 2019 start line,” he told the board.
The developer can build on the land what is allowed in the zoning district, which would be significantly fewer units.